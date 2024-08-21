First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $256,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

XPO Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XPO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.09. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.17. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

