First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $267,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,096 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,446 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SFM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.58. 13,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

