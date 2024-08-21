First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $438,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $33,960,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,954,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

