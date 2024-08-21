First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 227 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

