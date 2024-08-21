First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 25 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $475.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.64. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $476.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

