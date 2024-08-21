First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,900 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,000,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.06. 13,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,969. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

