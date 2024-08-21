First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 322 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $392,470,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $159,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after buying an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,595,000 after buying an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $966.65. 3,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $937.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $951.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

