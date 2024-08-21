First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 3,304 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,288. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

