First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,408 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

AWK opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

