First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,433 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,746,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,470,000 after buying an additional 2,755,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after buying an additional 741,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 731,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after buying an additional 619,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

