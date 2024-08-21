First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,700 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AGI opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

