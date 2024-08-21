First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 206 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.