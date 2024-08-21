First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 241 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

