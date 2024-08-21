First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 276 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Fiserv stock opened at $168.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $169.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.