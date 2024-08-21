First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 390 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,469,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $169.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

