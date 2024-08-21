First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,725 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

