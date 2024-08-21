First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 663 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANET opened at $353.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.54 and its 200-day moving average is $304.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $36,773,806. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

