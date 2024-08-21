First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,954 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,558,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,543,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 692,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

BK stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.