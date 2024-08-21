First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 65,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,578. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.