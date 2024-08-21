First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,714,000 after purchasing an additional 112,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Natera by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,530,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $181,104.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,555,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $181,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,891 shares of company stock worth $11,244,549. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

