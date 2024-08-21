First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Up 5.4 %

TOL traded up $7.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.71. 729,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $146.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.