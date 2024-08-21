First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $250.13 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average is $239.32.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

