First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.