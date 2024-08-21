First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 144 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CBRE Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,385 shares of company stock worth $697,223. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

