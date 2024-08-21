First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,817 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 783.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

