First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 633 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

