First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

