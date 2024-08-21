First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

EAGG stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

