First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 877.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VPU opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.