First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USPH

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.