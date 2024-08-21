First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 158.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

