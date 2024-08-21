First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $109,000 Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 469,740 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

ARKG opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

