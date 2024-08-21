First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,766,000 after buying an additional 627,127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after buying an additional 92,461 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,846,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,668,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 833,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

