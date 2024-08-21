First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 334,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 280,819 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

