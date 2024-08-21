First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $80,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

