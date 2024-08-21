First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $81,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $219.31 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.39. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

