First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,327,620 shares of company stock worth $27,067,310. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

