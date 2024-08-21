First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $158.98 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

