First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $95,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,911 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 178.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

