First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $95,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

