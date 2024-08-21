First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,132.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Comerica Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CMA opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

