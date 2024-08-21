First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

Welltower stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 143.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

