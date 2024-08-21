First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering raised EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 2.4 %

ENLC stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

