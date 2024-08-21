First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,141,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $96.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

