First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

