First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,598 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 381,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

