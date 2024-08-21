First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 804 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,637,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $190,609.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $687,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,867,288.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $190,609.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,928 shares of company stock worth $17,735,839. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

