First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 4,441.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in GAP by 37.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,132 shares of company stock worth $654,003. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

