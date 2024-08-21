First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

