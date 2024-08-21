First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $116.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

